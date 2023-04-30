Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $58,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 76,156 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

