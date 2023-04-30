Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 19,557 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $36,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,110. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

