Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,697 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 142,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

