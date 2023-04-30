Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 960,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,534. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.