MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HZO traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 894,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

