MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 939,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketAxess Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.37. 297,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.61 and its 200 day moving average is $313.07. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.