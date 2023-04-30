MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,926 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 6.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $346,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 297,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,856. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.61 and its 200-day moving average is $313.07.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

