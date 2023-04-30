Masimo Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Masimo by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

