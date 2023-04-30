Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of MHH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
