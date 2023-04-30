Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,195,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,230,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

