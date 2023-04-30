McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Gordon Haskett from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

