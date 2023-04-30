McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $325.00 at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.32. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

