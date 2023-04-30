Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. 7,281,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,961. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

