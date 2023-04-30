Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,961. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

