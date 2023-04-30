Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Up 4.8 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.