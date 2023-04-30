Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.