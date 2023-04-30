Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

