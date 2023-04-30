Metahero (HERO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $314,455.94

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $314,455.94 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027864 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

