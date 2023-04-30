Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 55,642 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,252,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.