Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 9,951 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.