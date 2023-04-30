Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 12,914 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,856 shares of company stock worth $9,004,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

