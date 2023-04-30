Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

QCOM stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 8,652,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

