Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

