Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 700.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 601,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,272,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 528,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 3,148,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

