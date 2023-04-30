Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $12.67 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,673,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.1% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,530,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,968,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after buying an additional 442,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

