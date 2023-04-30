Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $468.65. 1,083,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

