Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 10,604 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 1,488,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,066. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

