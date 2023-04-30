Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 32,377 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.