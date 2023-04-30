Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $8.01 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

