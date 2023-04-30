Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $134,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTD traded up $34.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,491.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,683. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,450.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

