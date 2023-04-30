Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.56. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

