Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.56.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

