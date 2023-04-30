Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.01-$8.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MAA traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $153.80. 627,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

