MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,882. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.