MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 5,987 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $22,391.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,996 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $19,846.76.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.