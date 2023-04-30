Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,652,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 9,111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 822.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirvac Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA downgraded shares of Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. Mirvac Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

