Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 81,292 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE D opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.