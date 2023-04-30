Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,426 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.