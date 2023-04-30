Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 81,125 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

