Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.76 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 153,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

