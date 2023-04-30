Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.01 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

