Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Centene worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
