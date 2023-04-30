Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

