Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEM remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 67,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 595.10% and a negative net margin of 471.01%. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

