Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTEM remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 67,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.