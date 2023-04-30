Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.25- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.89. 507,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.