Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,892 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $69,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

