Monero Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $50.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $156.17 or 0.00530147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,457.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00301618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00402998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,272,724 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

