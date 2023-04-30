Morgan Stanley Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $54.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

