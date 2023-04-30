Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MCBI stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.50.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
