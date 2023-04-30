Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCBI stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.50.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.