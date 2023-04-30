MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,833. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

